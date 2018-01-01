Karsten Suehring
H.264/AVC Software
The H.264/AVC reference software is currently published here. It will be moved to it's own site in the near future.
The current software version is JM 19.0.
JM Software
KTA Software
VCEG historically developed some software known as the KTA software during the period starting in early 2005 that led up to the launch of the HEVC standardization project in 2010. There were two versions of the KTA software that were developed during that time: One based on JM 11.0 and one based on JM 14.2. These version contain different coding tools. See the included changelog for details.
Software Documentation
Bug reports / Known bugs
Contact
|Tel:
|+49 30 31002-209
|Fax:
|+49 30 31002-138209
Karsten.Suehring (at) hhi.fraunhofer.de
[PGP public key]